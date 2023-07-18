Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Low Cost, Low Altitude operations

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2023

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Neysa Canfield 

    10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers from the 10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade conducted low cost low altitude operations, July 19, 2023, in a training area near Fort Drum, N.Y. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Neysa Canfield, 10th MDSB)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2023
    Date Posted: 07.24.2023 16:43
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 891356
    VIRIN: 230719-A-WA772-1456
    Filename: DOD_109784345
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Low Cost, Low Altitude operations, by SFC Neysa Canfield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Logistics
    10th Mountain Division
    New York
    Fort Drum
    Readiness
    Training
    Army Sustainment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT