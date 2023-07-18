Soldiers from the 10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade conducted low cost low altitude operations, July 19, 2023, in a training area near Fort Drum, N.Y. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Neysa Canfield, 10th MDSB)
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2023 16:43
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|891356
|VIRIN:
|230719-A-WA772-1456
|Filename:
|DOD_109784345
|Length:
|00:01:34
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Low Cost, Low Altitude operations, by SFC Neysa Canfield, identified by DVIDS
No keywords found.
