Airmen assigned to the 91st Security Forces Group tactical response force and 54th Helicopter Squadron conduct an integration exercise at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, July 18, 2023. Exercises like this offer unique training opportunities to test and validate readiness. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Kyle Wilson)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2023 17:37
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|891352
|VIRIN:
|230718-F-VB725-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109784267
|Length:
|00:01:25
|Location:
|MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 54th Helicopter Squadron TRF Integration Exercise, by A1C Kyle Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
