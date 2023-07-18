Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    54th Helicopter Squadron TRF Integration Exercise

    MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, ND, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Kyle Wilson 

    5th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen assigned to the 91st Security Forces Group tactical response force and 54th Helicopter Squadron conduct an integration exercise at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, July 18, 2023. Exercises like this offer unique training opportunities to test and validate readiness. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Kyle Wilson)

    Date Posted: 07.24.2023
    TAGS

    Minot Air Force Base
    54th Helicopter Squadron
    Integration Exercise
    91st Security Forces Group
    Tactical Response Force

