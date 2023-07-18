Pvt. Dairyonius Stewart - Why I Serve

14T Patriot Launching Station Enhanced Operator/Maintainer
PVT Dairyonius Stewart, AIT Student, 3rd Battalion, 6th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 30th ADA Brigade, tells us why he serves, and the impact the US Army made in his life.
|07.23.2023
|07.24.2023 16:15
|Package
|891345
|230723-O-ZY123-8102
|DOD_109784093
|00:00:36
|FORT SILL, OK, US
|OMAHA, NE, US
|0
|0
