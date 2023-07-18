Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pvt. Dairyonius Stewart - Why I Serve

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2023

    Video by Amber Osei 

    U.S. Army Air Defense Artillery School

    14T Patriot Launching Station Enhanced Operator/Maintainer

    PVT Dairyonius Stewart, AIT Student, 3rd Battalion, 6th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 30th ADA Brigade, tells us why he serves, and the impact the US Army made in his life.

    Date Taken: 07.23.2023
    Date Posted: 07.24.2023 16:15
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 891345
    VIRIN: 230723-O-ZY123-8102
    Filename: DOD_109784093
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US 
    Hometown: OMAHA, NE, US

    This work, Pvt. Dairyonius Stewart - Why I Serve, by Amber Osei, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #ADA #FirsttoFire

