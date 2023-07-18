Staff Sgt. Casey Sivert, an observer coach/trainer for 1st Brigade Engineer Battalion, 310th Infantry Regiment, 181st Multifunctional Training Brigade, discusses his role and working with the 323rd Chemical Company, 476th Chemical Battalion, 455th Chemical Brigade, during Mobilization Exercise Level II July 22, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis. MOBEX II is meant to train and validate U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers to conduct post-mobilization and deployment operations necessary to provide a combatant commander with trained and ready forces. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2023 15:48
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|891342
|VIRIN:
|230722-A-FK859-7722
|Filename:
|DOD_109784079
|Length:
|00:04:34
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
This work, MOBEX Level II OC/T Interview, by SSG Ryan Rayno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
