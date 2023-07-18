Sgt. 1st Class James Semiene, 14T Instructor, 3rd Battalion, 6th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 30th ADA Brigade, Fort Sill, Oklahoma.
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2023 16:15
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|891341
|VIRIN:
|230723-O-ZY123-7682
|Filename:
|DOD_109784044
|Length:
|00:02:40
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OK, US
|Hometown:
|BEAUMONT, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Sgt. 1st Class James Semiene - Why I Serve, by Amber Osei, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT