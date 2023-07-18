U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Gerczak Change of Command Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



HONOLULU, HI - Lt. Caitlin Piker relieves Lt. Cmdr. Joseph Blinsky as the commanding officer of U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Gerczak (WPC 1126) during a change of command ceremony held at U.S. Coast Guard Base Honolulu on July 6, 2023. Rear Admiral Michael Day, the Commander of the Fourteenth Coast Guard District, presided over the ceremony and served as guest speaker. (U.S. Coast Guard video courtesy of Petty Officer 2nd Class Nicholas O'Daniels)