    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Gerczak Change of Command Ceremony

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    07.06.2023

    Courtesy Video

    USCGC Joseph Gerczak (WPC 1126)

    HONOLULU, HI - Lt. Caitlin Piker relieves Lt. Cmdr. Joseph Blinsky as the commanding officer of U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Gerczak (WPC 1126) during a change of command ceremony held at U.S. Coast Guard Base Honolulu on July 6, 2023. Rear Admiral Michael Day, the Commander of the Fourteenth Coast Guard District, presided over the ceremony and served as guest speaker. (U.S. Coast Guard video courtesy of Petty Officer 2nd Class Nicholas O'Daniels)

    Date Taken: 07.06.2023
    Date Posted: 07.24.2023 16:32
    Category: Package
    Length: 00:39:12
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Gerczak Change of Command Ceremony, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Hawaii
    Change of Command Ceremony
    USCGC Joseph Gerczak (WPC 1126)
    United States Department of Defense (DOD)
    United States Coast Guard
    United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS)

