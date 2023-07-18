U.S. Army Soldiers, competing in I CORPS Best Squad Competition, react to indirect fire during a squad mission assessment at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, May 16, 2023. Each squad was tested on their technical and tactical proficiency, as well as their ability to work as a disciplined and cohesive team. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Joshua Linfoot).
