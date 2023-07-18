Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Recruit body sparring training at MCRDSD

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2023

    Video by Nicholas Groesch 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    Recruit Curtis Faulkner, from Arlington, Texas assigned to Charlie company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, discusses his experience during body sparring training at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego. Body sparring is used to train recruits as part of the Marine Corps Martial Arts Program. (U.S. Department of Defense Video by Nicholas, Groesch)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2023
    Date Posted: 07.24.2023 16:09
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 891333
    VIRIN: 230724-M-DM338-4019
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_109783985
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Hometown: ARLINGTON, TX, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MCMAP

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT