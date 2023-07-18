Capt. Jade Cruz, the company commander for 323rd Chemical Company, 476th Chemical Battalion, 455th Chemical Brigade, discusses the unit’s preparation for an upcoming deployment to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility July 21, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The unit participated in Mobilization Exercise Level II as part of their deployment evaluation and certification process. MOBEX II is meant to train and validate U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers to conduct post-mobilization and deployment operations necessary to provide a combatant commander with trained and ready forces. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2023 14:08
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|891329
|VIRIN:
|230721-A-FK859-1704
|Filename:
|DOD_109783769
|Length:
|00:02:33
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Hometown:
|DALLAS, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 323rd Chemical Company Interview, by SSG Ryan Rayno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT