Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    TRADOC Safety PSA: Motorcycle Safety

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VA, UNITED STATES

    07.06.2023

    Video by Jerry Clark 

    U.S. Army Training Support Center

    The TRADOC Safety Office intends to deploy several safety videos/PSA's throughout the year as part of their "Safety First Friday" program bringing awareness to Soldiers, Civilians, and their families, in an effort to recognize popular, and seasonal, safety concerns. This PSA focuses on Motorcycle Safety.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.06.2023
    Date Posted: 07.24.2023 13:08
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 891326
    VIRIN: 230724-A-A4411-1034
    PIN: 100394
    Filename: DOD_109783669
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: VA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TRADOC Safety PSA: Motorcycle Safety, by Jerry Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Motorcycle
    Motorcycle Safety
    TRADOC Safety

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT