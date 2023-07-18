323rd Chemical Company Interview

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Spc. Rex Harrison, a chemical, biological, radioactive, and nuclear specialist for 323rd Chemical Company, 476th Chemical Battalion, 455th Chemical Brigade, discusses Table I and II qualification tables of the M2A1 machine gun as part of Mobilization Exercise Level II July 21, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis. MOBEX II is meant to train and validate U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers to conduct post-mobilization and deployment operations necessary to provide a combatant commander with trained and ready forces. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno)