Spc. Rex Harrison, a chemical, biological, radioactive, and nuclear specialist for 323rd Chemical Company, 476th Chemical Battalion, 455th Chemical Brigade, discusses Table I and II qualification tables of the M2A1 machine gun as part of Mobilization Exercise Level II July 21, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis. MOBEX II is meant to train and validate U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers to conduct post-mobilization and deployment operations necessary to provide a combatant commander with trained and ready forces. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2023 13:40
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|891325
|VIRIN:
|230721-A-FK859-7230
|Filename:
|DOD_109783635
|Length:
|00:02:48
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Hometown:
|REDWATER, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 323rd Chemical Company Interview, by SSG Ryan Rayno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
