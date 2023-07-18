Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    323rd Chemical Company Interview

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno 

    181st Multifunctional Training Brigade

    Spc. Dylan Weir, a chemical, biological, radioactive, and nuclear specialist for 323rd Chemical Company, 476th Chemical Battalion, 455th Chemical Brigade, discusses Table I and II qualification tables of the M2A1 machine gun as part of Mobilization Exercise Level II July 21, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis. MOBEX II is meant to train and validate U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers to conduct post-mobilization and deployment operations necessary to provide a combatant commander with trained and ready forces. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno)

    Date Taken: 07.21.2023
    Date Posted: 07.24.2023 13:40
    Category: Interviews
    VIRIN: 230721-A-FK859-7134
    MOBEX II
    Pershing Strike 2023

