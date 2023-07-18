Sierra Keenan, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District plan formulator, gives a brief overview of what her job entails.
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2023 14:30
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|891323
|VIRIN:
|230724-A-PR152-7339
|Filename:
|DOD_109783630
|Length:
|00:00:43
|Location:
|ST. PAUL, MN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Sierra Keenan talks plan formulation, by Shannon Bauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT