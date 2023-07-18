Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    We are the Expeditionary Center, A1C Evans

    UNITED STATES

    07.24.2023

    Video by Kevin Strong 

    U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center Public Affairs

    The war can’t be won if cargo doesn’t move. Meet A1C Maya Evans, an Aerial Port Mobility Team Member for the 921st Contingency Response Squadron on this episode of We Are the Expeditionary Center.

    Date Posted: 07.24.2023 12:31
    Location: US

