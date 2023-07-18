Interview with Jeffery Bowdoin on USS Canberra Plaque artifact

230724-N-FK318-1001
Jeffrey Bowdoin, Naval History and Heritage Command's Curator Branch Head speaks about the USS Canberra plaque artifact. USS Canberra was the first USN warship named after a foreign capital city, and one of the few named after a foreign warship not captured in battle with a USN ship. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Abigayle Lutz)
