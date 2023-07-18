Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Interview with Jeffery Bowdoin on USS Canberra Plaque artifact

    DC, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Abigayle Lutz and Mary Ryan

    Naval History and Heritage Command

    Jeffrey Bowdoin, Naval History and Heritage Command's Curator Branch Head speaks about the USS Canberra plaque artifact. USS Canberra was the first USN warship named after a foreign capital city, and one of the few named after a foreign warship not captured in battle with a USN ship. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Abigayle Lutz)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2023
    Date Posted: 07.24.2023 13:06
    Category: Interviews
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: DC, US

    Artifacts
    Naval History and Heritage Command
    USS Canberra
    NHHC

