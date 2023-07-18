Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFIMSC nurtures generation of innovators through Innovation Rodeo

    JBSA-LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2023

    Video by Marcelo Joniaux 

    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center Public Affairs

    Airmen and Guardians share their thoughts about being part of the 2023 AFIMSC Innovation Rodeo. Rodeo finalists, aligned to mission capability needs, spent three weeks learning from leading innovators and collaborating with peers and industry partners virtually before coming to San Antonio to pitch their ideas to a panel of senior leaders and judges. (U.S. Air Force video by Marcelo Joniaux)

    Date Taken: 07.21.2023
    Date Posted: 07.24.2023 11:43
    Location: JBSA-LACKLAND, TX, US

