AFIMSC nurtures generation of innovators through Innovation Rodeo

Airmen and Guardians share their thoughts about being part of the 2023 AFIMSC Innovation Rodeo. Rodeo finalists, aligned to mission capability needs, spent three weeks learning from leading innovators and collaborating with peers and industry partners virtually before coming to San Antonio to pitch their ideas to a panel of senior leaders and judges. (U.S. Air Force video by Marcelo Joniaux)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2023 11:43
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|891314
|VIRIN:
|230721-F-GD062-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109783493
|Length:
|00:01:13
|Location:
|JBSA-LACKLAND, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT