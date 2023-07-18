AFIMSC nurtures generation of innovators through Innovation Rodeo

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Airmen and Guardians share their thoughts about being part of the 2023 AFIMSC Innovation Rodeo. Rodeo finalists, aligned to mission capability needs, spent three weeks learning from leading innovators and collaborating with peers and industry partners virtually before coming to San Antonio to pitch their ideas to a panel of senior leaders and judges. (U.S. Air Force video by Marcelo Joniaux)