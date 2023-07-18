Interview with FCO Myra Shird on the One Year Milestone of Eastern Kentucky Floods.
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2023 11:12
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|891310
|VIRIN:
|230713-D-AW394-1122
|Filename:
|DOD_109783403
|Length:
|00:15:47
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, FCO Myra Shird Interview EKY Floods, by FEMA Federal Emergency Management Agency, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT