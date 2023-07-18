The 17th annual Jr Fire camp allowed students to experience the tools and techniques used by Firefighters at the 17th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Station.
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2023 10:26
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|891306
|VIRIN:
|230721-F-QS607-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109783251
|Length:
|00:01:59
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2023 jr. fire camp, by A1C Zachary Heimbuch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Goodfellow Air Force Base
LEAVE A COMMENT