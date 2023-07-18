Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 jr. fire camp

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Zachary Heimbuch 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    The 17th annual Jr Fire camp allowed students to experience the tools and techniques used by Firefighters at the 17th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Station.

    Date Taken: 07.21.2023
    Date Posted: 07.24.2023 10:26
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 891306
    VIRIN: 230721-F-QS607-1001
    Filename: DOD_109783251
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2023 jr. fire camp, by A1C Zachary Heimbuch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Goodfellow Air Force Base

    TAGS

    Fire
    Training
    AETC
    Community Partnership

