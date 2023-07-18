Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Introducing Maj. Sims, 17th CONS Commander

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Zachary Heimbuch 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Anita Sims, 17th Contracting Squadron commander, introduces herself, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, July 20th, 2023. The 17th CONS creates agile, innovative, mission-focused business solutions essential to train, develop and inspire the future force. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Zach Heimbuch)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2023
    Date Posted: 07.24.2023 10:23
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 891305
    VIRIN: 230720-F-QS607-1001
    Filename: DOD_109783247
    Length: 00:00:23
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Introducing Maj. Sims, 17th CONS Commander, by A1C Zachary Heimbuch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Introduction
    AETC
    17 TRW
    17th CONS

