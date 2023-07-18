Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dogface Soldiers Deploy to Europe

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2023

    Video by Spc. Elsi Delgado 

    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade

    The 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, is going on a 9-month deployment to Europe as part of a NATO mission to assure allies and deter adversaries in Europe, from Fort Stewart, Georgia, July 24, 2023. The 3rd DSB is composed of the most diverse set of technical specialties and capabilities across the entire 3rd ID. Provider Soldiers regularly deploy to support combatant commands all over the world, assisting our allies and partners in a wide range of environments and missions.
    (U.S. Army video by Spc. Elsi Delgado)

    Date Taken: 07.24.2023
    Date Posted: 07.24.2023 11:02
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

