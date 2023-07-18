Dogface Soldiers Deploy to Europe

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/891293" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, is going on a 9-month deployment to Europe as part of a NATO mission to assure allies and deter adversaries in Europe, from Fort Stewart, Georgia, July 24, 2023. The 3rd DSB is composed of the most diverse set of technical specialties and capabilities across the entire 3rd ID. Provider Soldiers regularly deploy to support combatant commands all over the world, assisting our allies and partners in a wide range of environments and missions.

(U.S. Army video by Spc. Elsi Delgado)