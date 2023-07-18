In this edition of Readi-Made, stories include a new state-of-the-art solution to combat corrosion, an urgent In-Service Repair on a P-8A Poseidon, support with Block II upgrades to E-6B Mercury aircraft, 101 critical days of summer, new leadership and farewells, launch of the new Red Tail Rewards store and the winner of the 2023 Captain’s Cup Soccer Championship.
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2023 09:01
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|891290
|VIRIN:
|230724-N-NO216-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109783079
|Length:
|00:07:36
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
This work, Readi-Made 2023 Episode 1, by Daniel Alexander, Anthony Casullo, Toiete Jackson and Ashley Lombardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
