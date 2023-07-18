Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Readi-Made 2023 Episode 1

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2023

    Video by Daniel Alexander, Anthony Casullo, Toiete Jackson and Ashley Lombardo

    Fleet Readiness Center Southeast

    In this edition of Readi-Made, stories include a new state-of-the-art solution to combat corrosion, an urgent In-Service Repair on a P-8A Poseidon, support with Block II upgrades to E-6B Mercury aircraft, 101 critical days of summer, new leadership and farewells, launch of the new Red Tail Rewards store and the winner of the 2023 Captain’s Cup Soccer Championship.

    Date Taken: 07.24.2023
    Date Posted: 07.24.2023 09:01
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 891290
    VIRIN: 230724-N-NO216-1001
    Filename: DOD_109783079
    Length: 00:07:36
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 

    This work, Readi-Made 2023 Episode 1, by Daniel Alexander, Anthony Casullo, Toiete Jackson and Ashley Lombardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NAVAIR
    FRCSE
    COMFRC

