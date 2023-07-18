A public service announcement on how to clean and prevent mold. Mold is one of the structures that certain fungi can form. The dust-like, colored appearance of molds is due to the formation of spores containing fungal secondary metabolites.
|Date Taken:
|07.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2023 05:39
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|891284
|VIRIN:
|230606-A-QA044-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109782935
|Length:
|00:02:31
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Updated Information on how to clean and prevent mold, by PFC Adam Fisher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT