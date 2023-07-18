Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MRF-D arrives on RAAF Base Scherger during Exercise Talisman Sabre 23

    ROYAL AUSTRALIAN AIR FORCE BASE SCHERGER, QLD, AUSTRALIA

    07.23.2023

    Video by Cpl. Skyler Harris 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 363 (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 23, arrive to support airfield operations during Exercise Talisman Sabre 23 at Royal Australian Air Force Base Scherger, Queensland, Australia, July 23, 2023. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States, with multinational participation, advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key Allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Skyler M. Harris)

    Date Taken: 07.23.2023
    Date Posted: 07.24.2023 05:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 891283
    VIRIN: 230723-M-RC464-1001
    Filename: DOD_109782922
    Length: 00:04:40
    Location: ROYAL AUSTRALIAN AIR FORCE BASE SCHERGER, QLD, AU

    TAGS

    USMC
    VMGR 352
    VMM 363
    MRF D
    talismansabre23

