MRF-D arrives on RAAF Base Scherger during Exercise Talisman Sabre 23

U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 363 (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 23, arrive to support airfield operations during Exercise Talisman Sabre 23 at Royal Australian Air Force Base Scherger, Queensland, Australia, July 23, 2023. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States, with multinational participation, advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key Allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Skyler M. Harris)