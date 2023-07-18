Camp Zama community members welcomed a group of students from Smyrna, Tennessee—the sister city of Zama City since 1991—for an installation tour July 20.
#AmericanRedCross #GoodNeighbors #BeAllYouCanBe
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2023 19:58
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|891256
|VIRIN:
|230724-A-AB123-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109782478
|Length:
|00:02:10
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Hometown:
|SMYRNA, TN, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Smyrna Students Visit, by Ayako Watsuji, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT