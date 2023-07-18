Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard rescues 2 from capsized boat near Savannah

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2023

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET Jacksonville   

    The U.S. Coast Guard responds to a capsized 16-foot boat offshore Jekyll Island, Georgia, July 23 2023. The two mariners aboard were rescued by a U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Savannah air crew and safely hoisted into the aircraft. (U.S. Coast Guard video, courtesy, Coast Guard Air Station Savannah)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2023
    Date Posted: 07.23.2023 17:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 891254
    VIRIN: 230723-G-G0107-1001
    Filename: DOD_109782442
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard rescues 2 from capsized boat near Savannah, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Georgia
    USCG
    Rescue
    Air Station Savannah

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT