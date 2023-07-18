The U.S. Coast Guard responds to a capsized 16-foot boat offshore Jekyll Island, Georgia, July 23 2023. The two mariners aboard were rescued by a U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Savannah air crew and safely hoisted into the aircraft. (U.S. Coast Guard video, courtesy, Coast Guard Air Station Savannah)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2023 17:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|891254
|VIRIN:
|230723-G-G0107-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109782442
|Length:
|00:01:26
|Location:
|SAVANNAH, GA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Coast Guard rescues 2 from capsized boat near Savannah, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
