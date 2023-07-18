Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Trazando Camino: Mortuary Affairs Specialist

    PUERTO RICO

    07.23.2023

    Courtesy Video

    1st Mission Support Command

    Fort Buchanan, Puerto Rico- Master Sgt. Jose Otero talks about his experience as a Mortuary Affairs Specialist in the Army Reserve. This video is part of Operation Trazando Camino of the 1st Mission Support Command, an effort to showcase the career opportunities within the Army Reserve. B-Rolls by Sgt. Michael Ito and Sgt. Evan Cooper. Video by Sgt. 1st Class David Hernandez and Staff Sgt. Katherine Ramos

    Location: PR

