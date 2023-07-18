Fort Buchanan, Puerto Rico- Master Sgt. Jose Otero talks about his experience as a Mortuary Affairs Specialist in the Army Reserve. This video is part of Operation Trazando Camino of the 1st Mission Support Command, an effort to showcase the career opportunities within the Army Reserve. B-Rolls by Sgt. Michael Ito and Sgt. Evan Cooper. Video by Sgt. 1st Class David Hernandez and Staff Sgt. Katherine Ramos
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2023 17:18
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|891252
|Filename:
|DOD_109782429
|Length:
|00:02:01
|Location:
|PR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Operation Trazando Camino: Mortuary Affairs Specialist, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT