Operation Trazando Camino: Cargo Specialist

Fort Buchanan, Puerto Rico- Staff Sgt. Kelis Santiago talks about his experience as a cargo specialist in the Army Reserve. This video is part of Operation Trazando Camino of the 1st Mission Support Command, an effort to showcase the career opportunities within the Army Reserve. B-Rolls by Kevin Bell and Spc. Coulton Houston. Video by Sgt. 1st Class David Hernandez and Staff Sgt. Katherine Ramos
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2023 17:18
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|891250
|Filename:
|DOD_109782421
|Length:
|00:01:45
|Location:
|PR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
