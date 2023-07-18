Operation Trazando Camino: Cargo Specialist

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Fort Buchanan, Puerto Rico- Staff Sgt. Kelis Santiago talks about his experience as a cargo specialist in the Army Reserve. This video is part of Operation Trazando Camino of the 1st Mission Support Command, an effort to showcase the career opportunities within the Army Reserve. B-Rolls by Kevin Bell and Spc. Coulton Houston. Video by Sgt. 1st Class David Hernandez and Staff Sgt. Katherine Ramos