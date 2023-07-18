Operation Trazando Camino: Wheeled Vehicle Mechanic

Fort Buchanan, Puerto Rico- Sgt. 1st Class Marcos Martinez talks about his experience as a wheeled vehicle mechanic in the Army Reserve. This video is part of Operation Trazando Camino of the 1st Mission Support Command, an effort to showcase the career opportunities within the Army Reserve. B-Rolls by Mario Marasigan and Sgt. Shameeka Stanley. Video by Sgt. 1st Class David Hernandez and Staff Sgt. Katherine Ramos
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2023 17:17
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|891249
|Filename:
|DOD_109782418
|Length:
|00:01:53
|Location:
|PR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
