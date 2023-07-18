Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ASG-KU Change of Command 2023, Year in Review

    KUWAIT

    07.13.2023

    Video by Claudia LaMantia 

    Area Support Group - Kuwait

    Compilation of video and photos from Area Support Group – Kuwait supported events, July 2022 through July 2023. (U.S. Army video and photos by Claudia LaMantia)

    Contributors:
    Photos –
    Capt. Austin May
    Videos -
    Capt. Katherine Alegado
    Sgt. Christian Cote

    Date Taken: 07.13.2023
    Date Posted: 07.24.2023 05:19
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 891246
    VIRIN: 230713-D-VN697-7701
    Filename: DOD_109782308
    Length: 00:07:28
    Location: KW

    This work, ASG-KU Change of Command 2023, Year in Review, by Claudia LaMantia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Year in Review
    ASG-KU Change of Command 2023

