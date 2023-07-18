Pathfinder FTX

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers with the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division, complete Pathfinder School at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Romania, July 21, 2023. The Pathfinder course teaches all aspects of sling load operations, including the responsibilities of units and elements, capabilities and characteristics of the equipment, the basics of sling load theory, ground crew safety procedures and responsibilities, hand and arm signals, and the methods of rigging common loads. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Spc. Andrew Mendoza)