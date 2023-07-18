Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pathfinder FTX

    MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, ROMANIA

    07.21.2023

    Video by Spc. Andrew Mendoza 

    343rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers with the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division, complete Pathfinder School at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Romania, July 21, 2023. The Pathfinder course teaches all aspects of sling load operations, including the responsibilities of units and elements, capabilities and characteristics of the equipment, the basics of sling load theory, ground crew safety procedures and responsibilities, hand and arm signals, and the methods of rigging common loads. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Spc. Andrew Mendoza)

    Date Taken: 07.21.2023
    Date Posted: 07.23.2023 10:10
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 891242
    VIRIN: 230721-A-XA372-2001
    Filename: DOD_109782199
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, RO 

    This work, Pathfinder FTX, by SPC Andrew Mendoza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Pathfinder
    101st ABN DIV
    VCORPS
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps
    ItWillBeDone

