Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MQ-9 Satellite Launch & Recover

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KUWAIT

    07.18.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Isaac Garden 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Members from the 46th Expeditionary Attack Squadron, and a stateside Mission Control Element aircrew, utilized a satellite to launch and recover MQ-9 aircraft at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, July 18, 2023. The unique ability to maneuver the MQ-9 to operate any time, any place is a relatively new capability and one that is transforming how the Air Force prepares for tomorrow’s fight as well as today’s. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Isaac Garden)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2023
    Date Posted: 07.23.2023 04:26
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 891240
    VIRIN: 230718-F-AQ171-9355
    Filename: DOD_109782060
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: KW

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MQ-9 Satellite Launch & Recover, by TSgt Isaac Garden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    386 AEW
    AFCENT
    Ali Al Salem
    46 EATKS
    MQ-9 SLR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT