MQ-9 Satellite Launch & Recover

Members from the 46th Expeditionary Attack Squadron, and a stateside Mission Control Element aircrew, utilized a satellite to launch and recover MQ-9 aircraft at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, July 18, 2023. The unique ability to maneuver the MQ-9 to operate any time, any place is a relatively new capability and one that is transforming how the Air Force prepares for tomorrow’s fight as well as today’s. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Isaac Garden)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2023 04:26
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|891240
|VIRIN:
|230718-F-AQ171-9355
|Filename:
|DOD_109782060
|Length:
|00:01:15
|Location:
|KW
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
