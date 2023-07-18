MQ-9 Satellite Launch & Recover

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/891240" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Members from the 46th Expeditionary Attack Squadron, and a stateside Mission Control Element aircrew, utilized a satellite to launch and recover MQ-9 aircraft at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, July 18, 2023. The unique ability to maneuver the MQ-9 to operate any time, any place is a relatively new capability and one that is transforming how the Air Force prepares for tomorrow’s fight as well as today’s. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Isaac Garden)