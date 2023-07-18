AFIMSC 2023 Innovation Rodeo - Varlin Sheffey & Tech. Sgt. Jeremiah Grenfell

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Varlin Sheffey, computer scientist for the Air Force Research Laboratory at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, and Tech. Sgt. Jeremiah Grenfell, noncommissioned officer in charge of system maintenance for the Combined Force Space Component Command at Cheyenne Mountain Space Force Station, Colorado, propose using Artificial Intelligence to provide instant, accurate and easy-to-navigate information from all base websites. #innovationrodeo #IAMIMSC #DAF #spaceforce