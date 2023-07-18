Varlin Sheffey, computer scientist for the Air Force Research Laboratory at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, and Tech. Sgt. Jeremiah Grenfell, noncommissioned officer in charge of system maintenance for the Combined Force Space Component Command at Cheyenne Mountain Space Force Station, Colorado, propose using Artificial Intelligence to provide instant, accurate and easy-to-navigate information from all base websites. #innovationrodeo #IAMIMSC #DAF #spaceforce
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2023 11:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|891229
|VIRIN:
|230721-F-ZF214-1008
|Filename:
|DOD_109781865
|Length:
|00:09:12
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, AFIMSC 2023 Innovation Rodeo - Varlin Sheffey & Tech. Sgt. Jeremiah Grenfell, by Chantel Bouchard, A1C Rome Bowermaster, A1C Erin Currie, Joseph Givens, Matthew Hester, SrA Timonthy Houey, Christopher Ivins, SSgt Michael Jones, TSgt Anthony Kuhn, Amn John Lewis, 1st Lt. Preksha Lindley and A1C Tyler Vinup, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
