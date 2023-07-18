Commander of the 187th Operations Support Squadron at Dannelly Field, Alabama, Lt. Col. Brandon ”Boar” Baughman is one of eight finalist at this year's Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center Innovation Rodeo.
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2023 11:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|891226
|VIRIN:
|230721-F-ZF214-1005
|Filename:
|DOD_109781862
|Length:
|00:10:40
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, AFIMSC 2023 Innovation Rodeo - Lt. Col. Brandon ”Boar” Baughman, by Chantel Bouchard, A1C Rome Bowermaster, A1C Erin Currie, Joseph Givens, Matthew Hester, SrA Timonthy Houey, Christopher Ivins, SSgt Michael Jones, TSgt Anthony Kuhn, Amn John Lewis, 1st Lt. Preksha Lindley and A1C Tyler Vinup, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT