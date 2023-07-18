Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFIMSC 2023 Innovation Rodeo -Tech. Sgt. Joshua Solomon

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2023

    Video by Chantel Bouchard, Airman 1st Class Rome Bowermaster, Airman 1st Class Erin Currie, Joseph Givens, Matthew Hester, Senior Airman Timonthy Houey, Christopher Ivins, Staff Sgt. Michael Jones, Airman John Lewis, 1st Lt. Preksha Lindley and Airman 1st Class Tyler Vinup

    3d Audiovisual Squadron

    Tech. Sgt. Joshua Solomon, food and beverage manager for the Air Force Services Center, Joint Base San Antonio, developed an automated tray down racking systems to reduce manual processes and man-hours for food and beverage operations that earned him a spot at this year’s AFIMSC’s Innovation Rodeo.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2023
    Date Posted: 07.23.2023 11:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 891225
    VIRIN: 230721-F-ZF214-1004
    Filename: DOD_109781861
    Length: 00:08:28
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFIMSC 2023 Innovation Rodeo -Tech. Sgt. Joshua Solomon, by Chantel Bouchard, A1C Rome Bowermaster, A1C Erin Currie, Joseph Givens, Matthew Hester, SrA Timonthy Houey, Christopher Ivins, SSgt Michael Jones, Amn John Lewis, 1st Lt. Preksha Lindley and A1C Tyler Vinup, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFIMSCInnovationRodeo

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT