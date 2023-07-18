Tech. Sgt. Joshua Solomon, food and beverage manager for the Air Force Services Center, Joint Base San Antonio, developed an automated tray down racking systems to reduce manual processes and man-hours for food and beverage operations that earned him a spot at this year’s AFIMSC’s Innovation Rodeo.
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2023 11:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|891225
|VIRIN:
|230721-F-ZF214-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_109781861
|Length:
|00:08:28
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, AFIMSC 2023 Innovation Rodeo -Tech. Sgt. Joshua Solomon, by Chantel Bouchard, A1C Rome Bowermaster, A1C Erin Currie, Joseph Givens, Matthew Hester, SrA Timonthy Houey, Christopher Ivins, SSgt Michael Jones, Amn John Lewis, 1st Lt. Preksha Lindley and A1C Tyler Vinup, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
