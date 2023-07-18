AFIMSC 2023 Innovation Rodeo - Tech. Sgt. Darrin Sawn

Tech. Sgt. Darrin Sawn, action officer for the Air Force Security Forces Center’s Concepts and Innovations branch, has innovated a solution that allows technology to be the first to cross into a hazardous area, potentially saving Airmen lives and has earned a spot at this year’s AFIMSC Innovation Rodeo.
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2023 11:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|891223
|VIRIN:
|230721-F-ZF214-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_109781859
|Length:
|00:08:05
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
