AFIMSC 2023 Innovation Rodeo - Capt. Jonathan Soeun

Capt. Jonathan Soeun, Rapid Capabilities Development Branch logistics liaison officer for Air Force Special Operations Command at Hurlburt Field, Florida, has pioneered a new tool that replaces all-terrain hydraulic systems with an electrically charged battery for powerlifting and lowering forklift systems that are up to 10,000 pounds. #innovationrodeo #IAMIMSC #DAF #airforce
