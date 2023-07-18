Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFIMSC 2023 Innovation Rodeo - Tech. Sgt. Dustin Spooner

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2023

    Video by Chantel Bouchard, Airman 1st Class Rome Bowermaster, Airman 1st Class Erin Currie, Joseph Givens, Matthew Hester, Senior Airman Timonthy Houey, Christopher Ivins, Staff Sgt. Michael Jones, Tech. Sgt. Anthony Kuhn, Airman John Lewis, 1st Lt. Preksha Lindley and Airman 1st Class Tyler Vinup

    3d Audiovisual Squadron

    Tech. Sgt. Dustin Spooner has an innovative idea to enhance the operational success of small unmanned aerial systems across the #airforce enterprise. He is also one step closer to bringing his idea to fruition as one of the 2023 #AFIMSC #innovationrodeo Rodeo finalists. #IAMIMSC #DAF

    Date Taken: 07.21.2023
    Date Posted: 07.23.2023 11:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 891221
    VIRIN: 230721-F-ZF214-1001
    Filename: DOD_109781854
    Length: 00:07:09
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 

