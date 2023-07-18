Tech. Sgt. Dustin Spooner has an innovative idea to enhance the operational success of small unmanned aerial systems across the #airforce enterprise. He is also one step closer to bringing his idea to fruition as one of the 2023 #AFIMSC #innovationrodeo Rodeo finalists. #IAMIMSC #DAF
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2023 11:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|891221
|VIRIN:
|230721-F-ZF214-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109781854
|Length:
|00:07:09
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFIMSC 2023 Innovation Rodeo - Tech. Sgt. Dustin Spooner, by Chantel Bouchard, A1C Rome Bowermaster, A1C Erin Currie, Joseph Givens, Matthew Hester, SrA Timonthy Houey, Christopher Ivins, SSgt Michael Jones, TSgt Anthony Kuhn, Amn John Lewis, 1st Lt. Preksha Lindley and A1C Tyler Vinup, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
