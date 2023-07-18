Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard medevacs 43 year old from oil tanker 50 miles south of Lake Charles, Louisiana

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2023

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    A Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew launched to conduct the medevac.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2023
    Date Posted: 07.22.2023 10:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 891208
    VIRIN: 230721-G-XR638-1002
    Filename: DOD_109781534
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: HOUSTON, TX, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard medevacs 43 year old from oil tanker 50 miles south of Lake Charles, Louisiana, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    c

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT