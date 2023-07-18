A Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew launched to conduct the medevac.
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2023 10:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|891208
|VIRIN:
|230721-G-XR638-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109781534
|Length:
|00:00:46
|Location:
|HOUSTON, TX, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Coast Guard medevacs 43 year old from oil tanker 50 miles south of Lake Charles, Louisiana, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT