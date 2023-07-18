From the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds to the Capital Guardians

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Tech. Sgt. Quinn Tyler III, 113th Maintenance Group F-16 crew chief within the District of Columbia Air National Guard, previously served as a crew chief within the United States Air Force Demonstration Squadron Thunderbirds, responsible for the launch, recovery, maintenance, and overall safety of aircraft. He discusses his experience as a maintainer in the two elite organizations. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright)