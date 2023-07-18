Tech. Sgt. Quinn Tyler III, 113th Maintenance Group F-16 crew chief within the District of Columbia Air National Guard, previously served as a crew chief within the United States Air Force Demonstration Squadron Thunderbirds, responsible for the launch, recovery, maintenance, and overall safety of aircraft. He discusses his experience as a maintainer in the two elite organizations. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2023 10:45
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|891206
|VIRIN:
|230324-F-PL327-6674
|Filename:
|DOD_109781509
|Length:
|00:03:21
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, From the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds to the Capital Guardians, by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
