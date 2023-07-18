Talisman Sabre 23 | Australian Army and 1SFG (A) Static Line Friendship Jump b-roll package

Green Berets and Soldiers with 3rd Battalion, 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne) and Australian Army conduct static line jump operations during Talisman Sabre 23 at Royal Australian Air Force Base Richmond, New South Wales, Australia, July 18, 2023. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key Allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Caleb Woodburn) (This imagery has been altered for security purposes by blurring identifiable faces and insignias.)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2023 02:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|891199
|VIRIN:
|230718-A-XG428-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_109781346
|Length:
|00:04:44
|Location:
|HOLSWORTHY, NSW, AU
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
