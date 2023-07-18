Talisman Sabre 23 | Australian Army and 1SFG (A) Static Line Friendship Jump b-roll package

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Green Berets and Soldiers with 3rd Battalion, 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne) and Australian Army conduct static line jump operations during Talisman Sabre 23 at Royal Australian Air Force Base Richmond, New South Wales, Australia, July 18, 2023. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key Allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Caleb Woodburn) (This imagery has been altered for security purposes by blurring identifiable faces and insignias.)