Freedom Academy delegates visit the Orin G Hatch U.S. Courthouse and KUTV 2 News in Salt Lake City July 18, 2023. Since 1961 the Utah National Guard and Honorary Colonels Corps have sponsored Freedom Academy, providing a challenging and engaging environment designed to teach high school leaders from across Utah the importance of freedom and highlight the military and governmental functions that are critical to its survival.
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2023 23:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|891186
|VIRIN:
|230718-A-MB608-8613
|Filename:
|DOD_109781093
|Length:
|00:11:20
|Location:
|SALT LAKE CITY, UT, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Freedom Academy 2023, by SSG Nathan Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
