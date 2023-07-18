Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Freedom Academy 2023

    SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Nathan Baker 

    128th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Freedom Academy delegates visit the Orin G Hatch U.S. Courthouse and KUTV 2 News in Salt Lake City July 18, 2023. Since 1961 the Utah National Guard and Honorary Colonels Corps have sponsored Freedom Academy, providing a challenging and engaging environment designed to teach high school leaders from across Utah the importance of freedom and highlight the military and governmental functions that are critical to its survival.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2023
    Date Posted: 07.21.2023 23:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 891186
    VIRIN: 230718-A-MB608-8613
    Filename: DOD_109781093
    Length: 00:11:20
    Location: SALT LAKE CITY, UT, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Freedom Academy 2023, by SSG Nathan Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    High School
    Air Force
    Army
    Utah National Guard
    Freedom Academy 2023

