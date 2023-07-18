U.S. Marines with Task Force Koa Moana 23 execute a roof and grounds restoration project at Neauo Elementary School on Weno, Chuuk, Federated States of Micronesia, July 17, 2023. The island of Chuuk is a part of Task Force Koa Moana’s deployment throughout the Indo-Pacific region, where Marines and Sailors from I Marine Expeditionary Force work to strengthen alliances and partnerships with development of interoperable capabilities, combined operations, theater security cooperation, and capacity-building efforts. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Trent A. Henry)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2023 20:35
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|891183
|VIRIN:
|230718-M-FP389-1001
|PIN:
|1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109781001
|Length:
|00:04:20
|Location:
|WENO, FM
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, KM23: Neauo Elementary School Roof and Grounds Restoration Project B-Roll, by LCpl Trent A. Henry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
