    KM23: Neauo Elementary School Roof and Grounds Restoration Project B-Roll

    WENO, MICRONESIA, FEDERATED STATES OF

    07.17.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Trent A. Henry 

    1st Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines with Task Force Koa Moana 23 execute a roof and grounds restoration project at Neauo Elementary School on Weno, Chuuk, Federated States of Micronesia, July 17, 2023. The island of Chuuk is a part of Task Force Koa Moana’s deployment throughout the Indo-Pacific region, where Marines and Sailors from I Marine Expeditionary Force work to strengthen alliances and partnerships with development of interoperable capabilities, combined operations, theater security cooperation, and capacity-building efforts. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Trent A. Henry)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KM23: Neauo Elementary School Roof and Grounds Restoration Project B-Roll, by LCpl Trent A. Henry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    School
    1st MLG
    Construction
    CLB-11
    KM23
    IMEF24

