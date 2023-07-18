Staff Sgt. Shaylon Wright, correctional noncommissioned officer assigned to the 188th Infantry Brigade, First Army Division East, talks about his role as an observer, coach/trainer, the importance. as well as benefits. The OC/T experience provides officers and NCOs with deeper substantive knowledge of their military profession, increases their proficiency in operational art and the practical application of doctrine, and exposes them to the challenges the Army could face in future conflicts. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Justin McClarran)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2023 12:45
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|891179
|VIRIN:
|230721-A-ET609-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109780875
|Length:
|00:01:58
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Ready Brigade Observer, Coach/Trainer talks benefits, by SSG Justin McClarran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT