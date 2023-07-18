Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ready Brigade Observer, Coach/Trainer talks benefits

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Justin McClarran 

    188th Infantry Brigade

    Staff Sgt. Shaylon Wright, correctional noncommissioned officer assigned to the 188th Infantry Brigade, First Army Division East, talks about his role as an observer, coach/trainer, the importance. as well as benefits. The OC/T experience provides officers and NCOs with deeper substantive knowledge of their military profession, increases their proficiency in operational art and the practical application of doctrine, and exposes them to the challenges the Army could face in future conflicts. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Justin McClarran)

    This work, Ready Brigade Observer, Coach/Trainer talks benefits, by SSG Justin McClarran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    FORSCOM
    3ID
    1AE
    First Army
    1A

