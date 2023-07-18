Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Red Flag 23-3 Night Launch

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Zachary Rufus 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    A B-1B Lancer assigned to the 28th Bomb Wing, Ellsworth Air Force Base (AFB), F-35 Lightning IIs assigned to the 4th Fighter Squadron, Hill AFB and an F-22 assigned to 27th Fighter Squadron, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, take off for a Red Flag 23-3 night mission at Nellis AFB, Nevada, July 20, 2023. Airmen and pilots are required to train at night to maintain their combat readiness and all-weather capabilities. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Zachary Rufus)

    Date Taken: 07.20.2023
    Date Posted: 07.22.2023 19:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 891168
    VIRIN: 230720-F-LY743-2134
    Filename: DOD_109780726
    Length: 00:01:53
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US 

    F-22
    Red Flag
    U.S. Navy
    B-1
    FNAFB

