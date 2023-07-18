A B-1B Lancer assigned to the 28th Bomb Wing, Ellsworth Air Force Base (AFB), F-35 Lightning IIs assigned to the 4th Fighter Squadron, Hill AFB and an F-22 assigned to 27th Fighter Squadron, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, take off for a Red Flag 23-3 night mission at Nellis AFB, Nevada, July 20, 2023. Airmen and pilots are required to train at night to maintain their combat readiness and all-weather capabilities. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Zachary Rufus)
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2023 19:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|891168
|VIRIN:
|230720-F-LY743-2134
|Filename:
|DOD_109780726
|Length:
|00:01:53
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Red Flag 23-3 Night Launch, by SrA Zachary Rufus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT