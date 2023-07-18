Red Flag 23-3 Night Launch

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A B-1B Lancer assigned to the 28th Bomb Wing, Ellsworth Air Force Base (AFB), F-35 Lightning IIs assigned to the 4th Fighter Squadron, Hill AFB and an F-22 assigned to 27th Fighter Squadron, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, take off for a Red Flag 23-3 night mission at Nellis AFB, Nevada, July 20, 2023. Airmen and pilots are required to train at night to maintain their combat readiness and all-weather capabilities. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Zachary Rufus)