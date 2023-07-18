Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Interview with Brig. Gen. Warner Ross, Tennessee Adjutant General

    NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2023

    Video by William Jones  

    Tennessee National Guard Public Affairs Office

    230721-Z-OJ588-02

    Thirty year anniversary celebration of the State Partnership Program with the
    Tennessee National Guard and Bulgaria.

    Interview with:

    Brig. Gen. Warner Ross, Adjutant General, Tennessee National Guard

    Capt. Kealy Moriarty, Tennessee Joint Public Affairs Office, conducted the interview.

    Videoed at Joint Force Headquarters, Nashville


    Interview two of two. See also 230721-Z-OJ588-1001

    Date Taken: 07.21.2023
    Date Posted: 07.21.2023 16:52
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 891166
    VIRIN: 230721-Z-OJ588-1002
    Filename: DOD_109780705
    Length: 00:03:21
    Location: NASHVILLE, TN, US 

    Bulgaria
    state partnership program
    Tennessee national guard

