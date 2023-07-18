Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tennessee National Guard/Bulgaria State Partnership Program

    NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2023

    Video by Sgt. James Bolen 

    Tennessee National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Thirty-year anniversary celebration of the State Partnership Program with the
    Tennessee National Guard and Bulgaria.

    B-Roll of the meeting between of Tennessee National Guard and the Bulgarian military.

    Videoed at Joint Force Headquarters, Nashville


    See also interviews 230721-Z-OJ588-1001and 230721-Z-OJ588-1002

    Date Taken: 07.21.2023
    Date Posted: 07.21.2023 16:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 891144
    VIRIN: 230721-A-LP767-1001
    Filename: DOD_109780539
    Length: 00:08:01
    Location: NASHVILLE, TN, US 

    state partnership program
    Tennessee national guard

