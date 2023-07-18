UNITAS 2023: Fast Rope

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Lima Company, 3rd Battalion, 23rd Marine Regiment, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Reserve, in support of Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force UNITAS LXIV, and members of partner nations fast-rope down a UH-1Y Venom helicopter with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 775 (HMLA 775), 4th Marine Air Wing, as part of the Fast Rope Course at Escuela de Formación de Infantería Marina Coveñas in Coveñas, Colombia, July 15, 2023. Fast roping is a way for Marines to enter a high-risk area quickly without having to land the helicopter. UNITAS focuses on strengthening existing regional partnerships and encouraging the establishment of new relationships through the exchange of maritime mission-focused knowledge and expertise. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jonathan L. Gonzalez)