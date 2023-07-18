Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITAS 2023: Fast Rope

    COVENAS, COLOMBIA

    07.15.2023

    Video by Cpl. Jonathan Gonzalez 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, South

    U.S. Marines with Lima Company, 3rd Battalion, 23rd Marine Regiment, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Reserve, in support of Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force UNITAS LXIV, and members of partner nations fast-rope down a UH-1Y Venom helicopter with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 775 (HMLA 775), 4th Marine Air Wing, as part of the Fast Rope Course at Escuela de Formación de Infantería Marina Coveñas in Coveñas, Colombia, July 15, 2023. Fast roping is a way for Marines to enter a high-risk area quickly without having to land the helicopter. UNITAS focuses on strengthening existing regional partnerships and encouraging the establishment of new relationships through the exchange of maritime mission-focused knowledge and expertise. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jonathan L. Gonzalez)

    Date Taken: 07.15.2023
    Date Posted: 07.21.2023 15:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 891136
    VIRIN: 230715-M-MW005-1001
    Filename: DOD_109780393
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: COVENAS, CO 

    This work, UNITAS 2023: Fast Rope, by Cpl Jonathan Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MARFORSOUTH
    UNITAS
    Enduring Promise
    Promessa Duradoura
    UNITASLXIV
    MFRUNITAS23

