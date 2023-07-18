U.S. Air Force Colonel Ryan Crowley assumed command of Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling and the 11th Wing, July 18, 2023. In this video, Col. Crowley introduces himself and his family, shares his vision for the base and talks about the impact he hopes to make through his leadership. (U.S. Air Force video by Jason Treffry)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2023 14:32
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|891115
|VIRIN:
|230717-F-HL483-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109780010
|Length:
|00:03:32
|Location:
|DC, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Meet the Commander, by A1C Bill Guilliam, SrA Anna Smith and Jason Treffry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT