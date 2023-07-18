Meet the Commander

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Colonel Ryan Crowley assumed command of Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling and the 11th Wing, July 18, 2023. In this video, Col. Crowley introduces himself and his family, shares his vision for the base and talks about the impact he hopes to make through his leadership. (U.S. Air Force video by Jason Treffry)