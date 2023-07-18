Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Meet the Commander

    DC, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Bill Guilliam, Senior Airman Anna Smith and Jason Treffry

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    U.S. Air Force Colonel Ryan Crowley assumed command of Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling and the 11th Wing, July 18, 2023. In this video, Col. Crowley introduces himself and his family, shares his vision for the base and talks about the impact he hopes to make through his leadership. (U.S. Air Force video by Jason Treffry)

    Date Taken: 07.17.2023
    Date Posted: 07.21.2023 14:32
    Category: Interviews
    Length: 00:03:32
    Location: DC, US

