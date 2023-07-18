Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    192nd in 90 Seconds: July 2023

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kellyann Elish, Master Sgt. Jonathan Garcia, Staff Sgt. Bryan Myhr, Staff Sgt. Johnisa Roberts, Capt. Meaghan Selki and Master Sgt. Eugene Silvers

    192nd Wing

    Staff Sgt. Bryan Myhr, 192nd Wing Public Affairs specialist, hosts the 192nd Wing's monthly social media news brief and recaps events surrounding the June 2023 drill weekend.

    Date Taken: 07.09.2023
    Date Posted: 07.21.2023 14:13
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 891114
    VIRIN: 230709-Z-F3945-1001
    Filename: DOD_109779987
    Length: 00:01:49
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 192nd in 90 Seconds: July 2023, by SSgt Kellyann Elish, MSgt Jonathan Garcia, SSgt Bryan Myhr, SSgt Johnisa Roberts, Capt. Meaghan Selki and MSgt Eugene Silvers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Virginia Air National Guard
    Joint Base Langley-Eustis
    VAANG
    192nd Wing
    192nd in 90 Seconds

