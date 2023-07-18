Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dogface Soldiers Deploy to Europe

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2023

    Video by Spc. Elsi Delgado 

    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade

    The 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division says goodbye to families and friends prior to departing on a 9-month deployment as part of a NATO operation to assure allies and deter adversaries in Europe, from Fort Stewart, Georgia, July 21, 2023. The Dogface Soldiers will build readiness through training, both as a unit and alongside allied forces. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Elsi Delgado)

    Date Taken: 07.21.2023
    Date Posted: 07.21.2023 11:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 891098
    VIRIN: 230721-A-FW799-2349
    Filename: DOD_109779178
    Length: 00:03:19
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    3rd ID
    Deployment
    3rd DSB

