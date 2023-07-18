Dogface Soldiers Deploy to Europe

The 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division says goodbye to families and friends prior to departing on a 9-month deployment as part of a NATO operation to assure allies and deter adversaries in Europe, from Fort Stewart, Georgia, July 21, 2023. The Dogface Soldiers will build readiness through training, both as a unit and alongside allied forces. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Elsi Delgado)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2023 11:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|891098
|VIRIN:
|230721-A-FW799-2349
|Filename:
|DOD_109779178
|Length:
|00:03:19
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
