Dogface Soldiers Deploy to Europe

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/891098" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division says goodbye to families and friends prior to departing on a 9-month deployment as part of a NATO operation to assure allies and deter adversaries in Europe, from Fort Stewart, Georgia, July 21, 2023. The Dogface Soldiers will build readiness through training, both as a unit and alongside allied forces. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Elsi Delgado)